Rally against Thaksin Shinawatra’s release, warning of larger protests

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Justice Ministry on Monday opposing the expected release of Thaksin Shinawatra from prison without having spent a day behind bars.

Corrections Department allows Thaksin to remain at Police General Hospital

“Thaksin is only a prisoner in name,” Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Students and Peoples Network for Thailand Reform, declared – to cheers from other demonstrators and some spectators.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!