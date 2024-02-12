Rally against Thaksin Shinawatra’s release, warning of larger protests

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Justice Ministry on Monday opposing the expected release of Thaksin Shinawatra from prison without having spent a day behind bars.
Corrections Department allows Thaksin to remain at Police General Hospital
“Thaksin is only a prisoner in name,” Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Students and Peoples Network for Thailand Reform, declared – to cheers from other demonstrators and some spectators.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
+ There are no commentsAdd yours