Protest groups vow to return Wednesday to press for Prayut’s resignation

Protester pushed by riot police in Bangkok during 2020 protests. Photo: Prachatai / YouTube. CC BY 3.0.









Various groups have vowed to stage renewed protest rallies at the Democracy Monument, after most of them dispersed late last night (Tuesday), with some choosing to spend the night in front of the police barricades on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road.

The groups announced an end to the protest at about 9.45pm yesterday and then marched and rode motorcycles towards Government House, but were blocked by police who asked them to disperse.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

