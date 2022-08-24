August 24, 2022

Protest groups vow to return Wednesday to press for Prayut’s resignation

15 hours ago TN
Protester pushed by riot police in Bangkok

Protester pushed by riot police in Bangkok during 2020 protests. Photo: Prachatai / YouTube. CC BY 3.0.




Various groups have vowed to stage renewed protest rallies at the Democracy Monument, after most of them dispersed late last night (Tuesday), with some choosing to spend the night in front of the police barricades on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road.

The groups announced an end to the protest at about 9.45pm yesterday and then marched and rode motorcycles towards Government House, but were blocked by police who asked them to disperse.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Live concert at the Government House Of Thailand in Bangkok

Government House Sealed off with Cargo Containers

2 days ago TN
A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed in Pathum Thani

2 days ago TN
BTS Skytrain station at Night

Accident at Skytrain Station in Bangkok caused by overcrowding

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province

Panic on Bang Saen beach as dead body found to be something else

8 hours ago TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok

Justice suspends PM Prayut for exceeding term limit

9 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office

Court urged to end Prayut’s 8-year stint

15 hours ago TN
Protester pushed by riot police in Bangkok

Protest groups vow to return Wednesday to press for Prayut’s resignation

15 hours ago TN
Pharmacist restocking medicines

Most Thais use internet to find medical advice, medical services

16 hours ago TN