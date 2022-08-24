Most Thais use internet to find medical advice, medical services









BANGKOK (NNT) – A recent survey shows that most Thai people use the internet to seek medical advice and medical services, and that the majority of internet users are government officials.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has disclosed the results of a survey on internet usage among Thai people, saying each person uses the internet at an average of 7 hours and 4 minutes daily. The survey found that Bangkokians use internet 10 hours and 5 minutes per day, while government officials use it 11 hours and 37 minutes per day on average.

