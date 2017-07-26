Kaspersky Lab launches free antivirus software globally

PanARMENIAN.Net – Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab on Tuesday, July 25 announced it was rolling out a free version of its antivirus software across the globe, a product launch that comes amid mounting suspicion in the United States that the cyber firm is vulnerable to Russian government influence, Reuters says.

Kaspersky Free was immediately available in the United States, Canada, and several Asia Pacific countries and would launch in other regions in the coming months, Eugene Kaspersky, the company founder, wrote in a blog post.

Kaspersky said the free version was not intended to replace the paid versions of its antivirus software, describing it as offering “the bare essentials,” such as email and web antivirus protection and automatic updates.

But the free software would benefit all of Kaspersky Lab’s customers by improving machine learning across its products, he said.

The company has been working on Kaspersky Free for 18 months, a development phase that included pilot versions in several markets including Russia, Ukraine, China and Scandinavian countries.

