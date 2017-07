MUKDAHAN, 26 July 2017 (NNT) – Tropical storm Sonca is to move over the Mukdahan province area today, setting off rains that could affect places already contending with flood waters that have damaged crops.

Sakon Nakhon province has reported over 100 Rai of farmland impacted by inundation with livestock farmers particularly concerned as their cattle are unable to graze.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand