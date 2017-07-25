Depression over north of Kingdom sets off flood warnings in 43 provinces

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Storm in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 25th July 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has coordinated with 43 provinces to prepare for heavy rains as tropical storm Sonca lesssens in intensity to a depression and moves across the north of the Kingdom.

The Kok River, one of four major rivers in Chiang Rai province, has been swollen by days of rain. Several pontoons and boats have been swept up against a sluice gate down river, which has exacerbated the situation, with floods being reported by owners of some farms and retail stores.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
