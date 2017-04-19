Government approves 3% pay raise for NCPO officials

BANGKOK, 19 April 2017 (NNT) – The government has approved a two-level pay raise for officials that work under the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), as a way of showing appreciation for taking on work in addition to their primary duties.

Prime Minister and NCPO Chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed that the weekly Cabinet meeting greenlit a pay raise of 3% for 721 officials that work under the NCPO. The raise is effective from fiscal 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom