In what was believed to be a tit-for-tat against Thailand banning its citizens to cross into Cambodia to gamble at a newly-opened border casino, Cambodia has prohibited its people from crossing the border into Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram to shop for goods.

Border market in Ban Kruat district was quiet on Wednesday as Cambodian traders were barred by Cambodian officials from visiting the market through Sai Traku border crossing which was shut.

By Thai PBS Reporters