Album of Prince’s unreleased music to arrive 1 year after death

PanARMENIAN.Net – It has been almost a year since Prince passed away. To honor the first anniversary of the legend’s death, fans can look forward to an EP titled “Deliverance” which consists of Prince’s undiscovered studio recordings from 2006 to 2008. The set is going to be released on April 21 via Rogue Music Alliance, AceShowbiz said.

The EP features six tracks which were written and produced while Prince was an independent artist. The late musician wrote them with his then-recording engineer, Ian Boxill, as a protest of injustice in music industry. “I believe ‘Deliverance’ is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing,” Boxill said in a statement.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network