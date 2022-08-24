August 24, 2022

Thailand, Cambodia Jointly Upgrade Road No.67 to Boost Trade, Tourism

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (TNA) – Thailand and Cambodia cooperate to upgrade the Road No.67 to boost trade, investment and tourism between the two countries.

Mr. Perames Vudthitornetiraks, President of Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) said that the Thai Cabinet agreed on Aug 23, 2022 that the Thai government and the Cambodian counterpart cooperate to improve the National Road No.67 (NR67), linking Chong Sa-Ngam in Sisaket’s Phu Sing district of Thailand and Cambodia’s Anlong Veng in Oddar Meanchey, which can connect to Siem Reap, the major tourist destination in Cambodia.

