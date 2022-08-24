Policemen deployed for APEC meeting in Chiang Mai

Retro-styled tuk tuk of the Thai traffic police in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway.









CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Several meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are taking place in Chiang Mai, including the Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry Preparatory Meeting which kicked off today. Provincial police officers are deployed to meeting venues to provide safety.

Police officers will ensure the safety of participating ministers, staff members, and their followers from 21 APEC economies.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

National News Bureau of Thailand

