Policemen deployed for APEC meeting in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – Several meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are taking place in Chiang Mai, including the Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry Preparatory Meeting which kicked off today. Provincial police officers are deployed to meeting venues to provide safety.
Police officers will ensure the safety of participating ministers, staff members, and their followers from 21 APEC economies.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
National News Bureau of Thailand
