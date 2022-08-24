August 24, 2022

Court urged to end Prayut’s 8-year stint

15 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at the Government office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




All eyes are on whether the Constitutional Court will on Wednesday accept a petition filed by the opposition bloc seeking a ruling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s eight-year tenure.

Speaking after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the court will meet today and it remains to be seen whether it will accept the petition for consideration.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



