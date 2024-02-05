Thai Airways Targets 2025 Relisting

BANGKOK (NNT) – The State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) has said it anticipates that Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) will make its return to the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2025. The prediction comes as THAI shows signs of financial health improvement, aligning with its rehabilitation plan.

Despite undergoing considerable challenges during the pandemic, which severely impacted the aviation sector, THAI has been making strides in its recovery. This includes operational streamlining efforts such as workforce reduction by half and fleet downsizing by about 40% through leasing strategies. The airline’s path to revival was bolstered by the Central Bankruptcy Court’s approval of its recovery plan in September 2020, which was necessary after the pandemic forced a near-total halt to air travel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Bangon Sumkeaw

National News Bureau of Thailand

