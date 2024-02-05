Cambodian PM to visit Thailand, disputed border oil reserves on agenda

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will visit Thailand on Wednesday for official talks expected to include the long-stalled joint development of natural resources within the two countries’ disputed maritime boundary.

