Cambodian PM to visit Thailand, disputed border oil reserves on agenda

TN
Prime Minister Hun Sen’s eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet.
Estimated read time 1 min read

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will visit Thailand on Wednesday for official talks expected to include the long-stalled joint development of natural resources within the two countries’ disputed maritime boundary.

Cambodian PM Hun Manet will visit Bangkok next month

He will meet with Prime MInister Srettha Thavisin at Government House.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saritdet Marukatat
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply