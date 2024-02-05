Thais rescued from forced labour in Myanmar to return home on Wednesday

Ninety-two Thai nationals, lured to work in casinos in the Myawaddy district of Kayin state in Myanmar and who were rescued by Myanmar authorities, are due to return to Thailand this Wednesday.

Seven arrests over forced labour on fishing boats

The Thai embassy in Myanmar has asked the Royal Thai Police to coordinate with the township border committee in Mae Sot district of Tak province, to facilitate the arrival of the 92 Thais who were lured with promises of high pay, but ended up as forced labour with little or no pay.

By Thai PBS World

