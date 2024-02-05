Thais rescued from forced labour in Myanmar to return home on Wednesday

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border
Ninety-two Thai nationals, lured to work in casinos in the Myawaddy district of Kayin state in Myanmar and who were rescued by Myanmar authorities, are due to return to Thailand this Wednesday.

The Thai embassy in Myanmar has asked the Royal Thai Police to coordinate with the township border committee in Mae Sot district of Tak province, to facilitate the arrival of the 92 Thais who were lured with promises of high pay, but ended up as forced labour with little or no pay.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

