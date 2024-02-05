Maya Bay, third best beach in the world according to Lonely Planet

Maya Bay, nestled in Thailand’s Krabi province, has taken the coveted title of third best beach in the world, according to the latest travel guide published by Lonely Planet in January.

This picturesque gem, adorned with limestone cliffs that shield a slender stretch of sand, earned its global acclaim partly due to its starring role in the 2000 film “The Beach,” directed by Danny Boyle and featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite enduring various legal controversies stemming from its cinematic fame, Maya Bay, also known locally as Ao Maya, has firmly secured its spot on the international tourist circuit, drawing approximately 6,000 visitors daily.

Recognizing the need for environmental recuperation, the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation enforced a closure in 2018, aiming to facilitate the restoration of the beach and its surrounding ecosystem. While reopened in 2022, stringent regulations were imposed, including prohibitions on boat anchoring within the bay and a cap of 375 tourists allowed on the beach per hour, on a rotational basis.

The top two beach destinations globally are The Pass at Byron Bay, situated in Australia’s New South Wales, and the renowned Ipanema Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

