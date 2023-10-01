Maya Bay in Krabi, Thailand Reopens for Tourism

TN October 1, 2023 0
Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi

Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi. Image: Brownie13.

The famous Maya Bay in Krabi reopened for the first day for tourism on Sunday, October 1st, after two months of closure for environmental recovery.

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

The head of the Hat Noppharat Thara Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park Mrs. Ratchanok Paenoi told the Phuket Express that the annual closure was to allow effective tourism management following the climate in this season as well as it is time for nature and the environment to restore themselves.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Buddhist monks on pilgrimage near Wat Khung Taphao in Uttaradit.

Bangladeshi Men Disguised as Monks to Avoid Thai Immigration Busted in Songkhla

TN September 24, 2023 0
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Two Officers Injured in Narathiwat Ambush

TN September 20, 2023 0
Koh Samui Airport shopping area

Grab Driver Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Minivan Driver at Koh Samui Airport

TN September 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of the city and mosque wza in Ankara, Turkey.

Turkey confirms death of two suicide bombers in Ankara attack

TN October 1, 2023 0
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Thailand braces for week of heavy rain, rising waters

TN October 1, 2023 0
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Rising water in Chao Phraya increasing flood risk in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong this week

TN October 1, 2023 0
Gaite subway station in Paris, France.

Paris suffers from a plague of bedbugs in public transport, cinemas and hospitals

TN October 1, 2023 0
BLACKPINK Pink Venom Tour 2022.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to receive Thai culture award

TN October 1, 2023 0