Maya Bay in Krabi, Thailand Reopens for Tourism

The famous Maya Bay in Krabi reopened for the first day for tourism on Sunday, October 1st, after two months of closure for environmental recovery.

The head of the Hat Noppharat Thara Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park Mrs. Ratchanok Paenoi told the Phuket Express that the annual closure was to allow effective tourism management following the climate in this season as well as it is time for nature and the environment to restore themselves.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

