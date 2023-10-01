Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Surveillance to Deter Street Racing
At 0:30 AM, on October 1st, 2023, Pol. Maj. Chakkrit Chantakham and a Banglamung police investigative squad were stationed on the highway, Pattaya–Rayong bypass road, and on Krating Lai Beach.
Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists
The surveillance purpose was to deter street racers on the highway from annoying locals late at night. Furthermore, many youngsters gathering for a drink at the Krating Lai beach area would reportedly cause trouble for other visitors with loud noises and quarrels.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
