Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Surveillance to Deter Street Racing

At 0:30 AM, on October 1st, 2023, Pol. Maj. Chakkrit Chantakham and a Banglamung police investigative squad were stationed on the highway, Pattaya–Rayong bypass road, and on Krating Lai Beach.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

The surveillance purpose was to deter street racers on the highway from annoying locals late at night. Furthermore, many youngsters gathering for a drink at the Krating Lai beach area would reportedly cause trouble for other visitors with loud noises and quarrels.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts