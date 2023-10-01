Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Surveillance to Deter Street Racing

TN October 1, 2023 0
Motorbike street race in Thailand.

Motorbike street race in Thailand. Image: Youtube.

At 0:30 AM, on October 1st, 2023, Pol. Maj. Chakkrit Chantakham and a Banglamung police investigative squad were stationed on the highway, Pattaya–Rayong bypass road, and on Krating Lai Beach.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

The surveillance purpose was to deter street racers on the highway from annoying locals late at night. Furthermore, many youngsters gathering for a drink at the Krating Lai beach area would reportedly cause trouble for other visitors with loud noises and quarrels.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

KBank ATM in Bangkok

Chinese and Taiwanese Men Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged ATM Fraud

TN September 30, 2023 0
The Patatya United Stadium.

Pattaya Set to Complete Construction of Football Stadium within 820 Days

TN September 29, 2023 0
Songthaews in Sriracha.

Chinese armed robbery suspect arrested in Sri Racha

TN September 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of the city and mosque wza in Ankara, Turkey.

Turkey confirms death of two suicide bombers in Ankara attack

TN October 1, 2023 0
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Thailand braces for week of heavy rain, rising waters

TN October 1, 2023 0
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Rising water in Chao Phraya increasing flood risk in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong this week

TN October 1, 2023 0
Gaite subway station in Paris, France.

Paris suffers from a plague of bedbugs in public transport, cinemas and hospitals

TN October 1, 2023 0
BLACKPINK Pink Venom Tour 2022.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to receive Thai culture award

TN October 1, 2023 0