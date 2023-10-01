Taxi Passenger Dead, Driver Seriously Injured, After Container Falls From Truck in Bangkok

TN October 1, 2023 0
Hino truck draws a refrigerated container past Secon Square in Bangkok.

Hino truck draws a refrigerated container past Secon Square in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.

A passenger died while a taxi driver sustained severe injuries after a container which became loose and fell from a trailer truck hit the taxi on a motorway in Bangkok. The Lat Krabang Highway Officials were notified of the accident on Saturday night (September 30th) on the Kanchanaphisek Motorway.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the container on the road and nearby was the wrecked taxi. An unidentified female passenger, aged 40, was found outside the taxi. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver had sustained severe injuries and had become stuck in taxi during the accident, his name and age was not immediately available to the press.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

