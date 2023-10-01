HRH Princess Ubolratana confers 14th Thailand Tourism Awards.

This year, the biannual award strengthens awareness for responsible and sustainable tourism with two new categories – tour programmes, and low-carbon and sustainability – in addition to attraction, accommodation, and health and wellness tourism.

Bangkok, 27 September 2023 – Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana conferred the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards on 254 Thai tourism enterprises recognised for quality and excellence in tourism and hospitality operations, while underlining Thailand’s new direction towards high- value and sustainable tourism. The presentation ceremony was held at the Samyan Mitrtown Hall and held on World Tourism Day (27 September), as a symbolic gesture of recognition that builds awareness for responsible and sustainable tourism.

Princess Ubol Ratana joins fight against call centre scammers

H.E. Mr. Arrun Boonchai, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said “The government recognises tourism as a major contributor to revive the Thai economy, and is taking specific measures to elevate the supply and sustainable standards to drive Thai tourism towards sustainability. The Thailand Tourism Awards is a key tool in fostering cooperation among stakeholders, promoting sustainable development, creating jobs, and ultimately distributing tourism benefits and income across the breadth and depth of the entire kingdom.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) initiated the biannual Thailand Tourism Awards – also known as the Kinnari Awards – in 1996, as it believes that the Awards signify quality and excellence in tourism and hospitality operations. The Award winners demonstrate readiness to support and strengthen Thailand’s tourism industry, so that they may compete globally for many years to come.

The Awards also serve as a catalyst for the winners, who benefit by leveraging the publicity and increased interested in their products that help drive business development.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “TAT is committed to strengthen Thailand’s tourism competitiveness in the ever-changing situations that impact travel and tourism globally. Current trends suggest that tourists seek more sustainable tourism experiences, so we have added the category of Low-carbon and Sustainability to reiterate our commitment on low-carbon tourism and underline our direction towards high value and sustainable tourism.”

The 14th Thailand Tourism Awards attracted 908 entries in the five categories – attraction, accommodation, health and wellness tourism, tour programmes, and low-carbon and sustainability – with 254 winners judged as meeting the criteria, including 76 Gold Award winners and 169 Silver Award winners.

This year, nine Thai tourism enterprises received the Hall of Fame Awards: five in the attractions category – Phetchabun Intrachai Archaeology Hall (Phetchabun), Dhanabaadee Ceramic Museum (Lampang), Chae Son National Park (Lampang), Khon Kaen Zoo, Royal Park Rajapruek (Chiang Mai), and four in the accommodation category – Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort (Krabi), Ace of Hua Hin Resort (Phetchaburi), Zira Spa Chiang Mai, and Kamalaya Spa (Surat Thani).

For the new category of Low-carbon and Sustainability, there were a total of 18 Thai tourism enterprises receiving Awards, which comprised five Gold Awards winners: Red Ginger Chic Resort (Krabi), Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya (Chon Buri), The Riverie by Katathani (Chiang Rai), Peach Hill Resort (Phuket), and Bang Kobua Community Based Tourism Club (Samut Prakan), and 13 Silver Award winners. This is under the goal of making tourism part of Thailand’s commitment to promote low-carbon tourism and implementation of climate action for sustainability.

“The Thailand Tourism Awards serves as assurance on the quality and excellence in Thai tourism and hospitality operations. When choosing Kinnari Awards-winning businesses, tourists can rest assured that they will receive high service standards, and safe and sustainable tourism experiences, as well as be a part in promoting responsible tourism,” Ms. Thapanee concluded.

HRH Princess Ubol Ratana sings ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’

A complete list of the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards winners is available via these links: www.tourismthailand.org/tourismawards or www.facebook.com/thailandtourismawards.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts