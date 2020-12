HRH Princess Ubol Ratana of Thailand wishes you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year singing ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ on her TO BE NUMBER ONE CHANNEL Facebook page.

Princess Ubolratana is a daughter of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit and the elder sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

-TN

