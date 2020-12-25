Pattaya City to rebrand for sustainable growth

Pattaya City to rebrand for sustainable growth1 min read
What’s next for the city after the coronavirus pandemic?
The City of Pattaya is redefining its urban model as it aspires to become a city that appeals to tourists, businesses and long-term stayers. The 3-fiscal year development plan (2021-2023) with a total investment of more than Bt775 million is adopting an approach that will see Pattaya and Koh Lan becoming so-called ‘Neo’ destinations.
The deep and likely prolonged downturn in the travel and tourism sector has made cities like Pattaya that rely heavily on foreign tourism rethink their future as they battle to achieve growth and prosperity.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World