December 25, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pattaya City to rebrand for sustainable growth

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Pattaya Bay Pier

Pattaya Bay Pier. Photo: Victoria_Borodinova / Pixabay.


What’s next for the city after the coronavirus pandemic?

The City of Pattaya is redefining its urban model as it aspires to become a city that appeals to tourists, businesses and long-term stayers. The 3-fiscal year development plan (2021-2023) with a total investment of more than Bt775 million is adopting an approach that will see Pattaya and Koh Lan becoming so-called ‘Neo’ destinations.

The deep and likely prolonged downturn in the travel and tourism sector has made cities like Pattaya that rely heavily on foreign tourism rethink their future as they battle to achieve growth and prosperity.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Pattaya City to rebrand for sustainable growth 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign driver in luxury car caught on video allegedly drifting, chasing after dog in Pattaya parking

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya officially kicks off domestic tourism ‘High Season’ with Neo Pattaya Winter Tourism event

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Intoxicated foreign female driver escapes injuries after her sedan plunges into Banglamung wall

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

81 New COVID Cases Recorded, 26 Linked To Samut Sakhon

57 mins ago TN
1 min read

Siam Paragon asks activist groups not to use its grounds for political activities

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Fugitive monk arrested in Chaiyaphum after killing colleague in Khon Kaen

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya City to rebrand for sustainable growth

3 hours ago TN

About Thailand News

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.