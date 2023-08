Princess Ubol Ratana at the Thai Reception of Pusan International Film Fest. Photo: Edmund Yeo / flickr.

Princess Ubol Ratana is supporting cybercrime police efforts to crackdown on call centre scams with a special episode on her popular “To be Number One” YouTube channel.

Episode 94, called “Being cheated online, lost 5 million baht.” has her acting as a call centre victim.

By Thai PBS World

