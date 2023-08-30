Pheu Thai Leader Cholnan Srikaew to Step Down

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Pheu Thai party’s leader Cholnan Srikaew will resign to keep his word after his mission to form a new government is completed, said Pheu Thai party list MP Adisorn Piengkes.

Adisorn posted a message on social media stating that Cholnan will step down as the party’s leader following the successful establishment of the government, which saw Srettha Thavisin become the prime minister.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

