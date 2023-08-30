Pheu Thai Leader Cholnan Srikaew to Step Down

Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Logo 2021. Image: Pheu Thai Party.

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – The Pheu Thai party’s leader Cholnan Srikaew will resign to keep his word after his mission to form a new government is completed, said Pheu Thai party list MP Adisorn Piengkes.

Pheu Thai party's popularity plunges in new poll

Adisorn posted a message on social media stating that Cholnan will step down as the party’s leader following the successful establishment of the government, which saw Srettha Thavisin become the prime minister.

