Pheu Thai party’s popularity plunges in new poll

TN August 27, 2023 0
Flag of the Pheu Thai Party.

Flag of the Pheu Thai Party. Image: ชาวไทย.

The Pheu Thai party’s popularity would drop by 62.24%,while the popularity of the Move Forward party would increase by 62.39% if there were to be a new election today, according to the findings of a Blockchain poll, jointly conducted by Sripatum University and D-vote.

Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’

The two pollsters gauged the opinions of 1,253 people aged18 and over with various occupations and educational levels between August 21st and 24th on the question: “Which parties will you choose when there is another election?”

By Thai PBS World

