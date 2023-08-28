Pattaya City Business Owners Want Entertainment Venues Open 24-hours a Day

The Thai government has clarified that the recent permission granted for entertainment venues to operate around the clock in the U-Tapao International Airport & Eastern Airport City Project does not extend to nearby areas such as Pattaya and Rayong.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul clarified this on Sunday, August 27th, emphasizing that the Interior Ministry’s recent notice in the Royal Gazette applied exclusively to the specified locations within the U-Tapao airport complex.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

