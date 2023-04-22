Srettha Thavisin insists Pheu Thai won’t join with ‘coup parties’









Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate of the front-running Pheu Thai Party, insists that it will not team up in any government involving the two political parties headed by the generals behind the 2014 military coup.

The property tycoon-turned-politician sent a strong message during a campaign rally on Friday night at a school in Wang Saphung district of Loei, cheered on by 3,000 people.

