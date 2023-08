The governor of Surat Thani has asked Thai Smile Airways not to cease its flight services to the southern province in order to protect its tourism.

Governor Wichawut Jinto said on Sunday that people earlier complained to him that Thai Smile Airways would stop its flight services on Oct 1.

