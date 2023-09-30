Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban dazzles at ‘Crazy Horse’ in Paris

TN September 30, 2023 0
BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban for BULGARI June 2023.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban for BULGARI June 2023. Photo: 티비텐.

Blackpink member Lisa has given her first performance at the famous “Crazy Horse” venue in Paris, France. On September 28, Lisa made history by becoming the first K-pop artist to perform on the renowned French cabaret stage, according to Business Times online.

Lisa Blackpink Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams with ‘Money’

During the performance, Lisa, wearing a beanie, appeared alongside bewigged dancers. Unlike some performers, however, Lisa chose not to go topless. Fellow Blackpink members Rosé and Jisoo were in the audience out of friendship and support for Lisa, according to reports on September 29.

