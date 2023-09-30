Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban dazzles at ‘Crazy Horse’ in Paris

Blackpink member Lisa has given her first performance at the famous “Crazy Horse” venue in Paris, France. On September 28, Lisa made history by becoming the first K-pop artist to perform on the renowned French cabaret stage, according to Business Times online.

During the performance, Lisa, wearing a beanie, appeared alongside bewigged dancers. Unlike some performers, however, Lisa chose not to go topless. Fellow Blackpink members Rosé and Jisoo were in the audience out of friendship and support for Lisa, according to reports on September 29.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

