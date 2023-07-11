Under Construction Lat Krabang Overpass Bridge in Bangkok Collapses, Multiple Fatalities and Injuries Reported

Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Airport link sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok. Photo: Maythee Anegboonlap / flickr.




An under construction overpass bridge located at the On Nut-Lat Krabang Road in Bangkok has collapsed near dusk this evening, July 10th, 2023, killing at least two people and injuring eight more.

Wat Lan Bun (Wat Pla), Lat Krabang

Mr. Wisanu Subsompol, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, told the associated Thai press that the under construction bridge appeared to have flipped over while significant traffic was in the area under the bridge construction. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA, officials confirmed at least two deaths and right injuries but cautioned that this was not final as ongoing searches for people possibly trapped under the rubble were ongoing.

By Goongnang Suksawat
