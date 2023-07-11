Body of Missing German Businessman Found Dismembered in Freezer in Pattaya Rental Home

The body of missing German businessman H. P. M., 62, was found in a rental home in Pattaya last evening and was confirmed early this morning, July 11th, 2023 around 12:30 AM by Banglamung officials.

Extortion suspected in disappearance of German businessman in Pattaya

Mr. Mack’s body was found in a large freezer in a rental home in the Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village in Pattaya which police targeted following reviewing leads they had been investigating throughout the last 24 hours and CCTV that showed the freezer being transported in a black pickup truck by what appeared to be foreign nationals.

