Body of Missing German Businessman Found Dismembered in Freezer in Pattaya Rental Home
The body of missing German businessman H. P. M., 62, was found in a rental home in Pattaya last evening and was confirmed early this morning, July 11th, 2023 around 12:30 AM by Banglamung officials.
Extortion suspected in disappearance of German businessman in Pattaya
Mr. Mack’s body was found in a large freezer in a rental home in the Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village in Pattaya which police targeted following reviewing leads they had been investigating throughout the last 24 hours and CCTV that showed the freezer being transported in a black pickup truck by what appeared to be foreign nationals.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
