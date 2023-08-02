Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months









The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park on Tuesday (August 1st) has announced a reminder of the annual closure of the Maya Bay and the Loa Sama Bay in the national park area.

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

The temporary two months closure for tourism is from August 1st to September 30th, 2023. The area will be strictly off-limits except to park staff and ecologists.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





