Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi. Photo: Facebook.




The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park on Tuesday (August 1st) has announced a reminder of the annual closure of the Maya Bay and the Loa Sama Bay in the national park area.

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

The temporary two months closure for tourism is from August 1st to September 30th, 2023. The area will be strictly off-limits except to park staff and ecologists.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



