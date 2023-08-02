Thai Police Vows to Eradicate Foreign Motorcycle Clubs Involved in Criminal Activities

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Man riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike. Photo: steelfish (Pixabay)




The Royal Thai Poloce on July 21st launched a crackdown on the Outlaws group and arrested the alleged Austrian gang leader Thomas Ginner just as he was preparing to flee the country.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

According to the RTP, Ginner’s motorbike club was notorious for engaging in transnational crimes and was implicated in an incident in which a German gang member named Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann was accused of murdering Hans Peter Walter Mack, a 62-year-old German property broker, in Pattaya last June. Brinkmann was arrested while hiding in a type of cubby hole at an Outlaws clubhouse in Bangkok.

