Transgenders Assault Saudi Arabian and Palestinian Tourists On Pattaya Beach

TN August 3, 2023 0
Wong Amat beach, Pattaya with city skyline

Wong Amat beach, Pattaya with city skyline. Image: StarryVortex.




Early this morning, nearly 20 Thai transgender individuals physically assaulted Saudi Arabian and Palestinian tourists at the Pattaya beachfront. The incident occurred after one of the tourists questioned one of the transgender people about their gender during an alleged escort service negotiation. The “misgendering” offended the transgender group who then attacked the tourists.

Indian tourist files police report after mistakenly taking transgender person to his Pattaya hotel

On August 2nd, at 3:30 AM, tourist police officers from the Pattaya police station received a report of an assault involving a group of transgender individuals and three Saudi Arabian and Palestinian tourists (two men and one woman).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

