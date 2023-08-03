Krabi Airport Expansion Set for 2024 Completion









The Department of Airports has announced that Krabi Airport’s expansion is progressing steadily, having already achieved 87.52% completion. The construction is on track to conclude in late 2024, with the new facilities set to be operational by 2025 at a capacity to accommodate up to 8 million passengers annually.

The comprehensive project involves the construction of a third passenger terminal and enhancements to the existing two terminals and car park building, at an estimated cost of 2.923 billion baht. Additionally, a taxiway is under construction and the airport’s electrical system is receiving an upgrade, both of which are currently at 58.20% completion.

Upon completion, the three connected passenger terminals will boast a total space of 68,000 square meters, significantly increasing the airport’s capacity. The airport is expected to be able to handle 3,000 passengers every hour or 8 million annually, compared to the current capacity of 1,500 passengers an hour or 4 million passengers per year. The car park building will also receive an upgrade to accommodate up to 2,000 cars.

Recent data figures indicate that from October 2022 to June 2023, Krabi Airport served a total of 1.69 million passengers, 1.37 million of whom were domestic travelers while 318,550 were international travelers. By the end of September 2023, the number of passengers passing through the airport is projected to reach 1.79 million, comprising 1.43 million domestic and 359,561 international travelers.

The Krabi airport expansion project is part of the nation’s strategy to bolster its infrastructure and enhance economic growth and competitiveness. With the planned enhancements, officials say the facility will be able to meet the growing demand for travel to and from the region, further boosting tourism and trade in the area.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

