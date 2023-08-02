Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

TN August 2, 2023 0
Portuguese Man O' War or Bluebottle jellyfish

Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish also called Bluebottle. Photo: Sonnymt.




Tourists are being warned to avoid swimming in the sea off Koh Lanta island in Krabi province following reported sightings of the deadly siphonophore, Portuguese man o’ war.

Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches

On Aug 1, a Thai tourist posted on her Facebook that she had been stung by a sea animal resembling a jellyfish while she was walking along a Koh Lanta beach.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi woman accused of heading romance scam gang

TN August 1, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

German Tourist Dies After Scuba Diving in Phang Nga

TN July 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Thai Police Vows to Eradicate Foreign Motorcycle Clubs Involved in Criminal Activities

TN August 2, 2023 0
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
Portuguese Man O' War or Bluebottle jellyfish

Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

TN August 2, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward

TN August 2, 2023 0
Clouds over Pattaya

Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0