Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta









Tourists are being warned to avoid swimming in the sea off Koh Lanta island in Krabi province following reported sightings of the deadly siphonophore, Portuguese man o’ war.

On Aug 1, a Thai tourist posted on her Facebook that she had been stung by a sea animal resembling a jellyfish while she was walking along a Koh Lanta beach.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

