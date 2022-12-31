Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work









The famous Maya Bay in Krabi will be temporarily closed, but only for a few days, next month.

The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park officials told the Phuket Express that Tourism places in the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National area which are Maya Bay and the Loh Samah Bay will be temporarily closed.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

