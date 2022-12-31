December 31, 2022

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

3 hours ago TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Boat life ring in Maya Bay, Krabi. Photo: Zsolt Fila / flickr.




The famous Maya Bay in Krabi will be temporarily closed, but only for a few days, next month.

The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park officials told the Phuket Express that Tourism places in the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National area which are Maya Bay and the Loh Samah Bay will be temporarily closed.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

CFBT Firefighters Thailand

Four children die in house fire in Phatthalung Province on Friday

1 day ago TN
Phang Nga Bay

Woman’s Body Found in Bin Dumped on Phang Nga Hill

4 days ago TN
A sailboat sailing through the coast in Thailand

Three More Deceased Navy Sailors Found

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Boat life ring, Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

3 hours ago TN
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

Thailand’s New Year holiday road carnage leads to 85 deaths in two days

5 hours ago TN
Pope Benedict XVI on May 11, 2010

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

5 hours ago TN
Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Minority agree with 4am pub closing: Poll

20 hours ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

More than 300 road accidents reported with 37 deaths in Thailand on the first day of ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

1 day ago TN