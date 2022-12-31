Thailand’s New Year holiday road carnage leads to 85 deaths in two days









Death toll in road accidents during the first two days of the 7-day New Year holiday period increased from 37 on Thursday to 85 yesterday (Friday) and the number of injured reached 714, according to the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

366 road accidents were reported yesterday, 35.52% of which were caused by speeding and 25.68% were caused by drunk driving. Motorcycles were involved in 78.98% of the accidents, with 83.88% of the accidents occurring on straight roads, 42.35% on highways and 34.15% on rural roads.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

