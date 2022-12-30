More than 300 road accidents reported with 37 deaths in Thailand on the first day of ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’









Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today (December 30th) reported a total of 349 road accidents, with 351 injuries and 37 deaths, on the first day (December 29th) of the ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’ road accidents campaign.

Accidents were mostly caused by excessive speeding (41.55 percent), followed by drunk driving (23.50 percent). About 81.51 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

