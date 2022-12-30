December 30, 2022

More than 300 road accidents reported with 37 deaths in Thailand on the first day of ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

21 mins ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today (December 30th) reported a total of 349 road accidents, with 351 injuries and 37 deaths, on the first day (December 29th) of the ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’ road accidents campaign.

Accidents were mostly caused by excessive speeding (41.55 percent), followed by drunk driving (23.50 percent). About 81.51 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Remains of 10 Thais who died in Cambodia casino fire brought home

48 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Tourism Ministry Proposes Free Covid-19 Booster Shots for Tourists

55 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Prayut Orders Fast Aid for Thais in Poipet’s Casino Inferno

59 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

More than 300 road accidents reported with 37 deaths in Thailand on the first day of ‘New Year’s Seven Days of Danger’

21 mins ago TN
Aung San Suu Kyi in a retrospective photo of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Myanmar military court extends Aung San Suu Kyi sentence to 33 years in prison

27 mins ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Remains of 10 Thais who died in Cambodia casino fire brought home

48 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Tourism Ministry Proposes Free Covid-19 Booster Shots for Tourists

55 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Prayut Orders Fast Aid for Thais in Poipet’s Casino Inferno

59 mins ago TN