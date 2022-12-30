December 30, 2022

Minority agree with 4am pub closing: Poll

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




A poll has found just 41% of respondents agree with a proposal to let pubs and entertainment places stay open until 4am, and they are split on where the late hours should be allowed.

The results were obtained by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) in an opinion survey of 1,310 people from Dec 23 to 27.

