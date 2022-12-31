Opposition plans last censure debate against PM in early 2023
Opposition parties plan to grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and other cabinet ministers in a debate early next year.
Pheu Thai MP Tasanee Buranupakorn said on Saturday that the party will meet in the New Year to discuss the censure debate in more detail, such as which other ministers will be grilled and on what issues.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
