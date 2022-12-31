December 31, 2022

Opposition plans last censure debate against PM in early 2023

8 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha  / Facebook.




Opposition parties plan to grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and other cabinet ministers in a debate early next year.

Pheu Thai MP Tasanee Buranupakorn said on Saturday that the party will meet in the New Year to discuss the censure debate in more detail, such as which other ministers will be grilled and on what issues.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



