December 31, 2022

Public Health Min to propose vaccination proof for all international arrivals, antigen test for travelers from China

8 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic. Photo: dronepicr / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Ministry of Public Health looks set to propose reviving Covid-19 screening measures for international travellers, with extra steps for those from China, as the latter reopens its borders.

The move comes just two days after Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said no special measures are planned for screening visitors from China, where millions of new Covid cases are being seen since the country abruptly scrapped its zero-Covid restrictions.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

