January 1, 2023

New Year holiday traffic accidents claim 146 lives so far

2 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




In the first three days of the government’s New Year road safety campaign, there were 1,183 accidents in which 146 people were killed and 1,182 others injured. The southern province of Surat Thani had the most accidents, according to the Interior Ministry.

Chotenarin Kerdsom, deputy permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said the figures were from Dec 29 to 31, 2022.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Drunk drivers in Thailand may face stiffer penalties

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

Public Health Min to propose vaccination proof for all international arrivals, antigen test for travelers from China

16 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Opposition plans last censure debate against PM in early 2023

16 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Drunk drivers in Thailand may face stiffer penalties

2 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

New Year holiday traffic accidents claim 146 lives so far

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

Public Health Min to propose vaccination proof for all international arrivals, antigen test for travelers from China

16 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Opposition plans last censure debate against PM in early 2023

16 hours ago TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi to temporarily close for several days in January for repair work

21 hours ago TN