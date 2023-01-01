New Year holiday traffic accidents claim 146 lives so far









In the first three days of the government’s New Year road safety campaign, there were 1,183 accidents in which 146 people were killed and 1,182 others injured. The southern province of Surat Thani had the most accidents, according to the Interior Ministry.

Chotenarin Kerdsom, deputy permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said the figures were from Dec 29 to 31, 2022.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

