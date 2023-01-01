Drunk drivers in Thailand may face stiffer penalties









Motorists are being reminded of the higher penalties for drunk driving under the amended Land Traffic Act, which is now in effect.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that, under the amended traffic law, once convicted of drunk driving an offender faces a maximum one-year prisonsentence and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 baht for the first offence.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

