Thai Government Pushes Ahead on Digital Wallet Policy
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has discussed the government’s policy to distribute a 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallets, assuring that the measure is already in progress
He added that a committee is currently being assembled to provide further clarification on this policy. According to the premier, all aspects of the policy are within legal parameters and the public is urged to await the committee’s announcement for more details.
