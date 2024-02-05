Thai PM Srettha Inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport Without Prior Notice

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday revealed the upcoming plan to overhaul the immigration system after an unannounced inspection at Suvarnabhumi Airport and the immigration office on Monday morning.

Chaos at Suvarnabhumi Airport due to passenger check-in system failure

As the government plans to announce the airport upgrade nationwide in early March, the immigration system and various procedures at the airports are crucial, the prime minister said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!