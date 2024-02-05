Thai PM Srettha Inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport Without Prior Notice

Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan
BANGKOK, Feb 5 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday revealed the upcoming plan to overhaul the immigration system after an unannounced inspection at Suvarnabhumi Airport and the immigration office on Monday morning.

As the government plans to announce the airport upgrade nationwide in early March, the immigration system and various procedures at the airports are crucial, the prime minister said.

