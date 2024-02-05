Bangkok Celebrates Chinese New Year 2024 with Grand Festivities

BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok’s Chinatown is currently bustling with the grand celebrations of the Chinese New Year 2024, marking the 49th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations. The festivities, launched at Yaowarat road by Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and Wu Zhiwu from the Chinese Embassy, feature a “Tunnel of Golden Dragon” and are themed “Celebrating the Golden Year.”

During the ceremony, high-ranking officials from both Thailand and China affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through cultural exchange. With a projected 995,000 visitors expected during the February 7-15 period, Thailand anticipates a significant boost in tourism revenue, partly attributed to the tourist visa exemption policy favoring Chinese visitors.

