Thai Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Northeast Thailand

On February 3rd, 2024, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 4, and relevant officials held a press conference at Kalasin Provincial Police Headquarters about the “No Place for Drugs” operation to eradicate drug trafficking networks in the northeast region of Thailand.

The “No Place for Drugs” operation was first deployed in December of 2023, involving 252 police stations under Provincial Police Region 4 supervision. Upon police investigation, more than 381 individuals were found involved in drug trafficking networks in northeast Thailand, stated Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

