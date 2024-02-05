Thai Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Northeast Thailand

TN
Street in in Ubon Ratchathani town
Estimated read time 1 min read

On February 3rd, 2024, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 4, and relevant officials held a press conference at Kalasin Provincial Police Headquarters about the “No Place for Drugs” operation to eradicate drug trafficking networks in the northeast region of Thailand.

Police arrest Korean drug ringleader in Bangkok

The “No Place for Drugs” operation was first deployed in December of 2023, involving 252 police stations under Provincial Police Region 4 supervision. Upon police investigation, more than 381 individuals were found involved in drug trafficking networks in northeast Thailand, stated Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply