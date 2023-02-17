Two hunters caught with nine monkeys and hunting gear in Nakhon Sawan









Wildlife officials and police in Thailand arrested two men yesterday (Thursday) while they were hunting for macaque monkeys on Khao Nor Mountain in Banphot Phisai district of Nakhon Sawan province.

They found darts, a net and food laced with tranquiliser in their possession. Nine monkeys were found, four of them were unconscious and the rest were in a state of drowsiness. Veterinarians administered saline to all nine of them, but one of them died.

