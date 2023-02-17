Two hunters caught with nine monkeys and hunting gear in Nakhon Sawan

February 17, 2023 TN
Nakhon Sawan town

Nakhon Sawan city in June 2003. Photo: Heinrich Damm.




Wildlife officials and police in Thailand arrested two men yesterday (Thursday) while they were hunting for macaque monkeys on Khao Nor Mountain in Banphot Phisai district of Nakhon Sawan province.

They found darts, a net and food laced with tranquiliser in their possession. Nine monkeys were found, four of them were unconscious and the rest were in a state of drowsiness. Veterinarians administered saline to all nine of them, but one of them died.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Rain on a street in Thailand at night

Stormy weather forecast for 12 northern provinces on Thursday and Friday

February 16, 2023 TN
Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts

Authorities Monitoring Northern Thailand Air Pollution

February 15, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wat Chakrawat, The Crocodile Temple in Bangkok

Wat Chakrawat, The Crocodile Temple in Bangkok

February 17, 2023 TN
Road signs in Ratchaburi

Arabic-speaking naked man vandalizes shop in Ratchaburi

February 17, 2023 TN
Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 ER in Moscow

Passenger on Russian Aeroflot flight strips naked and bites flight attendant

February 17, 2023 TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Tourism operators call for scrutiny of Tourism Promotion Fund

February 17, 2023 TN
Basket full of mushrooms

Chulalongkorn University’s ‘Plant Trees – Get Mushrooms’ Strategy Convinces Nan and Saraburi Farmers to Save the Forests

February 17, 2023 Chulalongkorn University