Bangkok Hua Lamphong Station to Partially Transfer Services









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) in Thailand has announced that starting from Thursday (19 Jan), there will be fewer long-haul trains departing and arriving at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station.

According to the DRT, as many as 52 special-express, express and rapid services will depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station. The remaining 62 trips on “public service” trains, including excursion trains and subsidized long-haul services, will continue to depart from Hua Lamphong Station for the time being.

The agency said the reduction in the number of services originating and/or terminating at Hua Lamphong Station will help reduce traffic congestion in and around downtown Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

